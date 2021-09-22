SC doctors weigh in on therapeutic COVID treatments at Senate Medical Affairs Committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Senate Medical Affairs Committee held a second hearing to discuss therapeutic treatments for COVID-19.

Last week, senators heard from various members of the community who had questions about COVID-19 treatment options like monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin.

Wednesday, senators heard from several doctors regarding the subject.

One doctor said that institutions should stay out of the doctor-patient relationship.

They also said doctors should be allowed to prescribe an FDA-approved alternate treatment for a patient if that’s what they want.

A Pulmonary Critical Care Specialist that works with ICU patients in Wisconsin said ivermectin should be used calling it the safest medicine in history and it’s cheap.

A Baylor University physician in Dallas, Texas also supported the science behind the use of ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies to treat the virus.

Then a pediatrician said she was insulted by the people who spoke last week who suggested physicians withhold medications from patients.

“It’s imperative we rely on data and don’t get sidetracked by anecdote or online theories,” Dr. Annie Andrews says. “Any implication the state has been withholding treatments to do anything but provide better care to patients is frankly an insult to our profession and threatens public trust in the work we do.”

Senators said they had heard that there were doctors who were told they couldn’t prescribe ivermectin or their medical license would be taken away.

According to South Carolina medical board members who spoke that is untrue.

One board member Dr. Anne Cook said they haven’t had one instance where a doctor has been threatened to lose their license over prescribing ivermectin.

DHEC also spoke before the senators about mandating masks.

One senator asked why they don’t mandate them, and the director said it’s too hard to enforce that mandate.

The senators said they are going to take the information and see if any new laws need to be put in effect.

