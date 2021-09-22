SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Parents outraged, protest over children’s book on puberty at their public library

By Brian Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – Protestors in a community outside of Kansas City want their public library to get rid of a book that teaches children about puberty and sex education.

People held up signs in outrage for the second time at a monthly Cass County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting.

“Sexual education is not a child’s world,” said protestor Connie Kidd.

“It has detailed pictures and definitions and instructions on all types of different sexual behaviors,” protestor John Webb added.

At issue is the book, “It’s Perfectly Normal,” by Robie Harris. It has been in the library since 1994.

“I have a 3-year-old great-granddaughter. I wouldn’t let her touch that book,” Kidd said.

Some parents and faith leaders object to its sexual education, saying the illustrations are pornographic.

Supporters say it’s censorship to get rid of the book.

“Let me parent my kids. Let you parent yours. We’re all good,” said library supporter Sarah MacLean.

“So, this kind of tool is very important for parents who maybe don’t feel like they have the words to talk to their children about,” added an unidentified supporter.

“None of us have to check anything out of the library,” another unidentified supporter said.

The library asked a Cass County sheriff’s deputy to ensure the meeting remained peaceful, as some people wanted to make the public comment session a discussion.

The battle of personal ethics versus public education got heated at the library.

The author’s website says the book started out as a way to tell children about HIV and AIDS.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck, officials say
Traffic is backed up for miles.
Lanes cleared after 3 vehicle crash backed up traffic on I-77 North
Pough's official last day is Oct. 15, but McMaster's office told WIS Eden will take the reins...
SCDJJ Director Freddie Pough resigns from agency

Latest News

FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
Biden, Macron to meet next month on sub spat
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
Dorito, 2 years old, was found as a stray in Toledo in March 2021. She spent 139 days at the...
Dorito finally finds forever home after spending a quarter of her life at a shelter
Craig McCartt, deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, talks about an alleged...
Alleged serial rapist preyed on woman older than 60, police say
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after child shot dead at bus stop