Orangeburg man pleads guilty to federal firearm charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man has pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges, officials say.

According to acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, Abrian Dayquan Sabb, 26, of Orangeburg, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to aiding and abetting the making of a false statement to a federal firearms dealer during the purchase of a firearm.

DeHart says that evidence presented to the court showed that on the morning of April 10, 2019, Abrian Sabb, while armed with a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine, entered the emergency room of The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and began shooting in the hallway. A nurse was struck by a bullet to the chest, causing serious bodily injuries. Law enforcement responded and arrested Abrian Sabb at the scene, charging him with various state charges.

The investigation revealed that the day before, April 9, 2019, Abrian Sabb was involved in a domestic argument which resulted in law enforcement responding and confiscating his handgun. Later that day, officials say Abrian Sabb asked his brother, Darius Bernard Sabb, to go with him to a local firearms dealer to purchase him another firearm. According to officials, Abrian Sabb provided his brother money and requested that he buy an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a 100 round magazine and two boxes of ammunition for him.

According to DeHart, Darius Sabb falsely filled out the ATF 4473 form attesting that he was the actual purchaser of the firearm and bought it. Immediately upon leaving the firearms dealer’s store, Darius Sabb reportedly turned the items over to Abrian Sabb. Later that day, officials say Abrian Sabb’s girlfriend called Darius Sabb and complained about him purchasing the firearm for Abrian Sabb. Darius Sabb then reportedly retrieved the rifle and hid it at another person’s home. However, officials say Abrian Sabb found out where the firearm was located and retrieved it.

Abrian Sabb faces of maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment. Co-defendant Darius Sabb, 23, of Orangeburg, earlier plead guilty to conspiracy to make a false statement to a federal firearms dealer during the purchase of a firearm and is currently awaiting sentencing. He faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment.

