Lexington Two student injured in collision outside of elementary school

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A student with the Lexington Two School District has been injured in a collision outside of an elementary school.

The incident occurred on Monday just after a recess period at Congaree Elementary.

The student was transported from the school to an area hospital for an evaluation, according to the school district.

No other information regarding the health status of the child will be provided, per the school district. However, they wish the student and family a healthy recovery.

