SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington Two student injured in collision outside of elementary school

(KXII)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A student with the Lexington Two School District has been injured in a collision outside of an elementary school.

The incident occurred on Monday just after a recess period at Congaree Elementary.

The student was transported from the school to an area hospital for an evaluation, according to the school district.

No other information regarding the health status of the child will be provided, per the school district. However, they wish the student and family a healthy recovery.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck, officials say
Gloria Satterfield
Lawyers for Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate say they know where missing millions in settlement are
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating

Latest News

John Earl Burgess
Deputies: Man arrested after life-threatening dog attack
Coalition of SC agencies announces plan to reduce service member suicides
Coalition of SC agencies announces plan to reduce service member suicides
Sheriff Lott will hold a press conference Wednesday at 3:00 p.m..
12 charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop