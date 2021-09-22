SkyView
Gov. McMaster proclaims September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in SC

By Adam Mintzer
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor McMaster signed a proclamation Wednesday making September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in South Carolina.

“This month recognizes the courage and compassion of those children and their families throughout South Carolina and the nation who have battled or are currently battling cancer,” McMaster said.

According to Children’s Cancer Partners, 600 kids a year are diagnosed with cancer across North and South Carolina.

In the United States, it’s the number one killed of kids.

The Governor made that announcement next to Jamecia Smith and her son KJ who is battling cancer.

Since July 2020, KJ has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy after having a brain tumor removed.

“The symptoms first started with dizziness and headaches then loss of balance and coordination,” said Jamecia Smith.

However, KJ has been fighting hard over the past year.

“I’m good, I’ve been battling cancer, it’s been a little hard for me, but I eventually got through it,” he said.

One of the things he said he misses is being able to play like he used to.

“I don’t get to do what I used to like to do, but that’s ok,” he said. “I’d like to go to jumping places, but I can’t go to those places now that I am in treatment.”

The Smiths say more people being aware of what kids like KJ are going through and supporting organizations that help make all the difference.

“It alleviates some stressors for me,” Smith said.

