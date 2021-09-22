FIRST ALERT: Tracking scattered rain & storms this evening; sunny & cooler by Thursday and Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Much better weather is on the way to the Midlands.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. A cold front will cross the region, giving way to scattered rain and storms, especially early tonight. Then, we’ll see gradual clearing skies. Rain chances are around 50-60%. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s.

· Much cooler weather arrives by Thursday and Friday. We’ll see sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

· We’re expecting more sunshine for your weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

· A lot of sunshine is expected next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s Monday through Wednesday.

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, it’s a First Alert. A cold front will sweep through the Midlands tonight, giving way to scattered showers and storms, especially early. Some of the rain could be heavy. Gusty winds are also possible. Rain chances are around 50-60%.

Otherwise, expect clearing skies from west to east. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

It will start to feel like fall once the cold front is to our east on Thursday. In fact, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. We’ll see a lot of sunshine here in the Midlands.

More sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

On Sunday, highs will be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Even more sunshine is in your forecast next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s Monday through Wednesday.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Tropical Depression Peter, which is located north of Puerto Rico. The storm will continue to weaken as it heads over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Also, we’re watching Tropical Depression Rose Rose located near the central Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to remain over the tropical Atlantic Ocean without any threats to land at this time.

Tropical Depression Eighteen has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It has a westerly track at this time. The system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Sam and Teresa.

First Alert Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms Early (50-60%). Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

