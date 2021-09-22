FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers today, then evening storms possible; dry and cool weather arrives Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got more on and off showers today and then some stronger storms are possible this evening as a strong cold front moves through.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today is an Alert Day for scattered rain and potential strong storms. Some localized flooding is possible.

· A cold front sweeps through the area Wednesday, giving way to more showers and storms (60-70% chance). Some strong storms are possible this evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

· Much cooler weather arrives by Thursday and Friday. We’ll see sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

· We’re expecting more sunshine for your weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

Our big front we’ve been talking about for about of week arrives today, the first day of fall! The autumnal equinox occurs at 3:22 this afternoon. That’s when the sun’s direct rays are on the equator.

Today is an alert day for the chance of some stronger storms by late this afternoon into the evening. Chance of on and off showers throughout the day is around 60% and it goes up to a 70% during the evening. We should see some breaks in the clouds with high temps reaching the mid 80s. It will also be humid as a surge of moisture moves north ahead of the cold front. Rain should be gone by 10 to 11pm. Skies start to clear up behind the strong front and temperatures drop to the upper 50s tonight.

Humidity is lower Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and sunny to mostly sunny skies. High pressure builds over the region and will keep us under the sun into the weekend.

Friday morning we’re down to the low 50s and highs reach the upper 70s. Saturday is similar with low 50s and upper 70s once again.

Sunday is a little warmer with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s, still well below average for this time of year.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Tropical Depression Peter, which is located northeast of Puerto Rico. The storm will continue to weaken as it heads north toward Bermuda.

Also, we’re watching Tropical Depression Rose located near the central Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to remain over the tropical Atlantic Ocean without any threats to land at this time.

Invest 98L is showing signs of tropical development. It will likely become a tropical depression or storm soon in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Sam and Teresa.

Alert Day Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60-70%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

