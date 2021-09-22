SkyView
Deputies searching for wanted man in Newberry County

Shakel Demarcuis Washington
Shakel Demarcuis Washington(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted person for an early morning shooting at a party.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants on Shakel Demarcuis Washington, 29, for attempted murder, breach of peace in a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning of September 19, deputies responded to a call for shots fired on Folk Street in the Pomaria section of Newberry County. When deputies arrived, they say they could not find any cooperating witnesses.

During the investigation, a 28-year-old victim called 911 and reported being shot and was driving to Newberry Hospital for medical treatment. Investigators were able to speak with the victim. Deputies say the victim identified Shakel Demarcuis Washington as the person who committed the shooting.

Deputies say the shooting stemmed from a past incident between Washington and the victim.

There were no other reported injuries.

If anyone has information as to the location of Shakel Demarcuis Washington, you are urged to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC. You may submit the information anonymously.

