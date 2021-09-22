SkyView
Deputies searching for suspects, broke into local Orangeburg business

By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who broke into a local business earlier this month.

Deputies say two males broke into Zone Nails and Spa on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg on Sept. 2.

The two are seen on several cameras as they move around and damage equipment in the process.

“Two individuals forced their way into this business causing extensive monetary damage and left with nothing to show for it,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “Fortunately, this business has a multitude of cameras in place that caught footage of them.”

If anyone has information on the subjects or the incident itself, contact OCSO at 803-534-3550 or submit a tip at CrimeStoppers.

