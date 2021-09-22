SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Clemson fraternity under investigation

Kappa Alpha fraternity being investigated
A spokesman for the university says that the university is aware of allegations involving the...
A spokesman for the university says that the university is aware of allegations involving the Kappa Alpha fraternity.(WYFF)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A fraternity at Clemson University is under investigation.

Joe Galbraith, a spokesman for the university says that the university is aware of allegations involving the Kappa Alpha fraternity.

“Any allegation of misbehavior by students is taken seriously, and alleged incidents are investigated by the Office of Community and Ethical Standards (OCES). When violations of the Student Code of Conduct are found to have occurred, sanctions appropriately reflect the degree of those violations,” Galbraith said in a statement. “In compliance with the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, Clemson University publicizes all violations of the Code of Conduct by student organizations.”

NBC affiliate WYFF News 4 has reached out to the Clemson Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter and the national chapter.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck, officials say
Traffic is backed up for miles.
Lanes cleared after 3 vehicle crash backed up traffic on I-77 North
Pough's official last day is Oct. 15, but McMaster's office told WIS Eden will take the reins...
SCDJJ Director Freddie Pough resigns from agency

Latest News

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after child shot dead at bus stop
Shakel Demarcuis Washington
Deputies searching for wanted man in Newberry County
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,327 new COVID-19 cases, 85 new deaths, Wednesday
So far, 710 students have received the payment, the district said.
Some SC parents upset with $100 incentive for high schoolers to get COVID-19 vaccine