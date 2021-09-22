Clemson fraternity under investigation

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A fraternity at Clemson University is under investigation.

Joe Galbraith, a spokesman for the university says that the university is aware of allegations involving the Kappa Alpha fraternity.

“Any allegation of misbehavior by students is taken seriously, and alleged incidents are investigated by the Office of Community and Ethical Standards (OCES). When violations of the Student Code of Conduct are found to have occurred, sanctions appropriately reflect the degree of those violations,” Galbraith said in a statement. “In compliance with the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, Clemson University publicizes all violations of the Code of Conduct by student organizations.”

NBC affiliate WYFF News 4 has reached out to the Clemson Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter and the national chapter.

