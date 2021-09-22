SkyView
Charleston Co. schools to turn away students without masks

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District will start sending students home if they do not wear a mask at school.

The Charleston County School Board made the decision Sept. 13 to begin enforcing the district’s mask policy beginning this past Monday.

The school district laid out a staggered response to students not wearing masks to allow for a transition period at the beginning of the week.

Students only faced in-school virtual learning for not wearing their masks Tuesday, but officials are taking extra steps to enforce the mask mandate.

Starting Wednesday, the school district’s policy says students will be sent home if they are not wearing masks.

