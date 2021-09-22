SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bythewood Middle student found with toy gun on campus, deputies say

(Associated Press)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A School Resource Officer at Blythewood Middle School was notified of an incident in the 6th-grade boy’s restroom on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, a school administrator had smelled smoke coming from the boys’ restroom. Upon inspection, he found ash residue on a toilet seat.

While investigating the possibility of a student being in possession of a lighter, the administrator discovered a plastic toy cap gun in a 12-year-old student’s backpack.

No students were threatened or presented with the toy gun.

Deputies say no criminal charges will be filed.

The student will be disciplined according to board policy and district procedures, school officials say.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck, officials say
Gloria Satterfield
Lawyers for Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate say they know where missing millions in settlement are
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating

Latest News

Lexington Police increasing enforcement in school zones during three-week campaign
Lexington Police increasing enforcement in school zones during three-week campaign
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. schools to turn away students without masks
Students only faced in-school virtual learning for not wearing their masks Tuesday, but...
Parents protest first day of complete Charleston Co. School District mask mandate
Two-thirds of Aiken County parents support mask mandate, survey finds