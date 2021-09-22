Bythewood Middle student found with toy gun on campus, deputies say

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A School Resource Officer at Blythewood Middle School was notified of an incident in the 6th-grade boy’s restroom on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, a school administrator had smelled smoke coming from the boys’ restroom. Upon inspection, he found ash residue on a toilet seat.

While investigating the possibility of a student being in possession of a lighter, the administrator discovered a plastic toy cap gun in a 12-year-old student’s backpack.

No students were threatened or presented with the toy gun.

Deputies say no criminal charges will be filed.

The student will be disciplined according to board policy and district procedures, school officials say.

