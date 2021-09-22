Adam Mintzer honored with Inaugural Suicide Prevention Champion Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS reporter Adam Mintzer was honored with the Inaugural Suicide Prevention Champion Award by the S.C. Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Wednesday morning at the Coalition’s meeting, Adam was recognized for his journalistic work on mental health and his volunteer work on suicide prevention.

Adam is prolific and active on social media about mental health and suicide prevention. Through countless posts on Facebook and tweets urging people to reach out for help if they are depressed or considering suicide -- the topic is something he truly cares about.

Adam has made a real difference in the Midlands and South Carolina. It’s an area most journalists tend to ignore, but Adam recognizes the problem and its impact on our society and has made it a focus.

Adam is a journalist who truly understands and cares about South Carolina and is a Charleston native with deep roots in our state.

His insight and passion have been an incredible lift to WIS News over the past three years -- we are excited to see his work recognized.

Adam is a reporter who understands this and genuinely cares about his coworkers and neighbors across South Carolina.

