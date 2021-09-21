SkyView
Suspect arrested in connection with assault at West Columbia resturant

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with an assault at a local restaurant.

According to reports, the suspect assaulted an individual through the use of pepper spray and left the restaurant without paying for his food.

They were later arrested and charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery and defrauding an innkeeper.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

