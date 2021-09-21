SkyView
Sumter County man accused of firing gun into home

Quincy Jerrod Carter Jr.
Quincy Jerrod Carter Jr.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Wedgefield man is accused of discharging a firearm into a home in Sumter County.

Officials say Quincy Jerrod Carter, Jr., 25, was arrested on September 17 pursuant to warrants issued on August 24.

According to warrants, Carter fired a gun into a man’s home while on Hidden Oaks Drive on August 21.

He was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on September 17. His bond was set at $5,000.

