SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SLED investigating reports of missing woman in Myrtle Beach

By Nick Doria
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating reports of a missing woman in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police opened an investigation into the disappearance of 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl on Sunday.

“Our investigation revealed we did not have jurisdiction in this matter, so the case was subsequently transferred to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED),” the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Wahl, who is believed to be from Florida, was reportedly in Myrtle Beach to visit her father but never showed up to his house.

According to a police report, Wahl reportedly was on FaceTime with her mother around 1 p.m. while trying to rent a scooter from the Rent Me Superstore in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

She was denied service for not wearing shoes, the report stated, and told her mother she was returning home.

Wahl was told to spend the night to avoid a long drive home, according to the report. Police say her family has not been able to reach her since, as calls to her phone go straight to voicemail.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, contact SLED at 803-737-9000.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Officials have identified the child who died on Lake Hartwell Sunday afternoon.
19-month-old dies at S.C. lake, coroner says
Face masks
Lexington One parents overwhelmingly in favor of temporary mask mandates, survey shows
Traffic is backed up for miles.
Lanes cleared after 3 vehicle crash backed up traffic on I-77 North

Latest News

Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Quincy Jerrod Carter Jr.
Sumter County man accused of firing gun into home
Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Michael Coffy
Police: Man arrested stealing sewing machines at gunpoint
They drowned while locked in the back of a sheriff’s department van during Hurricane Florence
Consultants sued over 2018 deaths of women in sheriff’s van