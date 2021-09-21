Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says that no charges will be filed against a father after two toddlers died earlier this month as a result of being left inside of a vehicle for 9 and a half hours.

Sheriff Lott called the deaths a “tragic accident” in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Brycen and Brayden McDaniel were found unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot of Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd in Blythewood on September 1. They were pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Brycen and Brayden’s father went to the daycare after work to pick up his children. He went to their classroom but the staff told him that the children had not been dropped off that day.

According to Sheriff Lott, their father was sure he dropped them off and began to search for them. He then returned to his vehicle to find that the infants remained in their car seats and had been there since he went to work.

Lott says the father was distraught and tried to wake the infants but they were not responsive.

“As a father, cases like these are the most devastating to investigate,” Sheriff Lott said. “This family has lost two beautiful children and even though it was a tragic accident, they will live with that grief the rest of their lives. My heart goes out to them.”

The infants’ father was cooperative with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office was presented with all facts of the case. It was determined that there was not probable cause in this case to warrant an arrest.

