Richland County Sheriff to hold presser regarding death of twin toddlers

(WIS-TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced that the department will be holding a press conference regarding the death of two infants.

RELATED STORY | Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating

The presser is expected to be held on Tuesday, September 21 at 10 a.m. at the headquarters for the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff is expected to share information regarding the investigation into the death of twin infants that occurred on September 1.

The twins were found unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot of Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd in Blythewood. They were pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The Coroner’s Office is assisting RCSD with the investigation.

