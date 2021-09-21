SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

No charges filed in accidental death of twin toddlers left in vehicle, sheriff says

Sheriff Lott called the deaths a “tragic accident.”
Sheriff Lott called the deaths a “tragic accident” in a news conference Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Lott called the deaths a “tragic accident” in a news conference Tuesday morning.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says that no charges will be filed against a father after two toddlers died earlier this month as a result of being left inside of a vehicle for 9 and a half hours.

Sheriff Lott called the deaths a “tragic accident” in a news conference Tuesday morning.

RELATED STORY | Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating

The twins were found unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot of Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd in Blythewood. They were pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The Coroner’s Office is assisting RCSD with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
Officials have identified the child who died on Lake Hartwell Sunday afternoon.
19-month-old dies at S.C. lake, coroner says
Face masks
Lexington One parents overwhelmingly in favor of temporary mask mandates, survey shows
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Latest News

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough got a grilling from state...
SCDJJ Director Freddie Pough resigns from agency
Robert Wayne Reaves, Jr.
Murrells Inlet man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck, officials say
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Periods of rain and storms today and Wednesday; cooling off and drying up Thursday
According South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller, the single-vehicle...
Driver killed after crashing into pond in Newberry County, officials say