No charges filed in accidental death of twin toddlers left in vehicle, sheriff says

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says that no charges will be filed against a father after two toddlers died earlier this month as a result of being left inside of a vehicle for 9 and a half hours.

Sheriff Lott called the deaths a “tragic accident” in a news conference Tuesday morning.

The twins were found unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot of Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd in Blythewood. They were pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The Coroner’s Office is assisting RCSD with the investigation.

