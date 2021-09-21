SkyView
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Emmanuel Street on Feb. 10, police say.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department released a photo Tuesday of an armed robbery suspect they are trying to find.

Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Emmanuel Street on Feb. 10, police say.

Capt. Nelson Brown said investigators identified Muhammad as the suspect in the robbery.

He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the Georgetown Police Tip Line at 843-545-4400, or 911.

