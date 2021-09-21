SkyView
Olympic gold medal swimmer hospitalized for COVID-19

FILE - Australia's Madison Wilson holds her silver medal after her second place finish in the...
FILE - Australia's Madison Wilson holds her silver medal after her second place finish in the women's 100m backstroke final at the Swimming World Championships in Kazan, Russia, in this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, file photo. Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy because of the diagnosis.(Michael Sohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Wilson was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Wilson wrote on her Instagram account that she was hospitalized “for further care and observation.”

She says a full recovery is expected.

The 27-year-old swimmer was part of a powerhouse Australian women’s team at the Tokyo Games.

She won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle and a bronze in the 4x200 free relay. She also won a gold and a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

