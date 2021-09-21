SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Murrells Inlet man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor

Robert Wayne Reaves, Jr.
Robert Wayne Reaves, Jr.(Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man will spend over a decade behind bars for sexually assaulting a minor.

A press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office stated Robert Wayne Reaves, Jr., 43, pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Reaves, Jr. to the maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Officials say Reaves, Jr. must register as a sex offender once he is released from custody and be on a GPS monitor.

“The victim in this matter was extremely brave and strong,” said assistant solicitor Liz Smith. “Special thanks goes to Deputy C. Lopez of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office who put in a tremendous effort, along with Solicitor’s Office Investigator G. Pop and Sheriff Carter Weaver to bring the defendant to justice.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
Officials have identified the child who died on Lake Hartwell Sunday afternoon.
19-month-old dies at S.C. lake, coroner says
No charges filed in accidental death of twin toddlers left in vehicle, sheriff says
Face masks
Lexington One parents overwhelmingly in favor of temporary mask mandates, survey shows
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Latest News

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough got a grilling from state...
SCDJJ Director Freddie Pough resigns from agency
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck, officials say
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Periods of rain and storms today and Wednesday; cooling off and drying up Thursday
According South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller, the single-vehicle...
Driver killed after crashing into pond in Newberry County, officials say