Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck, officials say

STARR, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of crashing a fire truck.

Troopers say 36-year-old John Russell Hendrix Jr. was driving a Starr fire truck when he went off the side of the road and flipped over.

John Russell Hendrix Jr. (Source: WYFF)

Officials say it happened on 1st Street in Starr at around 7:25 p.m. Monday.

According to troopers, there was a passenger in the fire truck, but no one was hurt.

