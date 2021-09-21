Lexington Police searching for missing 15-year-old

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -

The Lexington Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 15-year-old who has been reported missing.

Officals say Devon White ran away from a foster home on September 15.

He is described as a 5′2 Black male that weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, a red hat, and black Nike Air Force 1′s.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Heath by phone at 803-951-4642 or by email at kheath@lexsc.com.

