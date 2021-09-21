SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain & potential strong storms Wednesday, then sunny & cooler by Thursday and Friday

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Dominic Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking scattered rain and storms on your Wednesday. Then, we’ll see sunshine and cooler weather just in time for your weekend.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. A few more scattered showers are in your forecast. Some of the rain could be heavy. Rain chances are around 50%.  An isolated storm or two could develop. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

· Wednesday is an Alert Day for scattered rain and potential strong storms. Some localized flooding is possible.

· A cold front sweeps through the area Wednesday, giving way to more showers and storms (60% chance). Some strong storms are possible by Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

· Much cooler weather arrives by Thursday and Friday. We’ll see sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

· We’re expecting more sunshine for your weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, it’s a First Alert. A few scattered showers are still in your forecast. Some of the rain could be heavy here and there. An isolated storm could develop.  Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Lows will be in the low 70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

On Wednesday, a cold front will sweep through the area, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, and some storms could be strong by the evening.  Rain chances are around 60%.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. Wednesday is also the first day of fall, officially around 3:22 p.m.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

It will start to feel like fall once the cold front is to our east by Thursday. In fact, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

More sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

On Sunday, highs will be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Tropical Depression Peter, which is located northeast of Puerto Rico. The storm will continue to weaken as it heads north toward Bermuda.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Also, we’re watching Tropical Storm Rose located near the central Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to remain over the tropical Atlantic Ocean without any threats to land at this time.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Invest 98L is showing signs of tropical development. It will likely become a tropical depression or storm soon in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Sam and Teresa.

First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Isolated Storms (50%). Low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler.  Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
Officials have identified the child who died on Lake Hartwell Sunday afternoon.
19-month-old dies at S.C. lake, coroner says
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Face masks
Lexington One parents overwhelmingly in favor of temporary mask mandates, survey shows

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 9/21/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 9/21/21
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Periods of rain and storms today and Wednesday; cooling off and drying up Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 9/21/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 9/21/21
Dominic Brown's September 20th Forecast
Dominic Brown's September 20th Forecast