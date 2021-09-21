FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain & potential strong storms Wednesday, then sunny & cooler by Thursday and Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking scattered rain and storms on your Wednesday. Then, we’ll see sunshine and cooler weather just in time for your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. A few more scattered showers are in your forecast. Some of the rain could be heavy. Rain chances are around 50%. An isolated storm or two could develop. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

· Wednesday is an Alert Day for scattered rain and potential strong storms. Some localized flooding is possible.

· A cold front sweeps through the area Wednesday, giving way to more showers and storms (60% chance). Some strong storms are possible by Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

· Much cooler weather arrives by Thursday and Friday. We’ll see sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

· We’re expecting more sunshine for your weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, it’s a First Alert. A few scattered showers are still in your forecast. Some of the rain could be heavy here and there. An isolated storm could develop. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day.

On Wednesday, a cold front will sweep through the area, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, and some storms could be strong by the evening. Rain chances are around 60%.

Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. Wednesday is also the first day of fall, officially around 3:22 p.m.

It will start to feel like fall once the cold front is to our east by Thursday. In fact, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

More sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

On Sunday, highs will be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the 50s.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Tropical Depression Peter, which is located northeast of Puerto Rico. The storm will continue to weaken as it heads north toward Bermuda.

Also, we’re watching Tropical Storm Rose located near the central Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to remain over the tropical Atlantic Ocean without any threats to land at this time.

Invest 98L is showing signs of tropical development. It will likely become a tropical depression or storm soon in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Sam and Teresa.

First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Isolated Storms (50%). Low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

