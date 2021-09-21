FIRST ALERT: Periods of rain and storms today and Wednesday; cooling off and drying up Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Don’t forget the umbrella as you head out today! Showers and some heavy rain is possible.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Heads up! Today & Wednesday are Alert Days for periods of heavy rain and storms. Some localized flooding is possible.

· Scattered showers and storms can be expected today with an 80% chance.

· A cold front brings a 70% chance of more rain and storms Wednesday.

· Much cooler weather arrives by Thursday and Friday. We’ll see sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and that will help lead to an 80% chance of on and off showers and some heavy rain. It looks like the heaviest rain will occur this morning, and then on and off showers with some thunderstorms by the afternoon. Today is an alert day for heavy rain possible with around 0.75-1.5″ possible. Localized flooding is a concern as well.

A strong cold front will push into the region Wednesday. This brings a 70% chance of rain, and storms to the area. Right now it looks like the heaviest storm activity will be in the late afternoon and evening as the front forces all the warmth and moisture up creating storms. Highs are in the low 80s.

Lows are in the upper 50s and highs are in the upper 70s. Skies are sunny and humidity is low Thursday.

Friday morning high pressure builds over the region and we have lows in the low 50s. Then highs reach the mid 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Saturday is similar with upper 70s by the afternoon as high pressure dominates.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Peter, which is located northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The storm will continue tracking northwest and eventually to the north toward Bermuda.

Also, we’re watching Tropical Storm Rose located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to remain over the tropical Atlantic Ocean without any threats to land at this time.

Invest 98L is showing signs of tropical development. It will likely become a tropical depression or storm soon in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Sam and Teresa.

Alert Day Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (80%). Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

