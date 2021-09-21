SkyView
Driver killed after crashing into pond in Newberry County, officials say

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after crashing into a pond in Newberry County Monday morning, officials say.

According South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller, the single-vehicle collision occurred on St. Phillips Church Road near Piester Road at approximately 8:10 a.m..

Miller says the driver of a 2015 Dodge four door sedan was travelling east on St. Phillips Church Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the highway, struck a ditch, crossed over Piester Road and travelled into a pond.

According to Miller, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and became entrapped in the vehicle. The driver was transported to Newberry Hospital by EMS where they later died as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash.

Officials say there were no other passengers involved.

