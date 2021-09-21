SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Clemson RB entering transfer portal

Dixon made one start but didn't see many carries through three games.
Dixon made one start but didn't see many carries through three games.(TigerNet)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson senior running back Lyn-J Dixon is entering the transfer portal, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on his call-in show.

“He wants to get a head-start on what he wants to do,” Swinney said of Dixon moving on. “He’s going to focus on graduating. He graduates in December. Really proud of that. Wish him well.”

Dixon started the SC State game but Swinney had previously indicated Dixon was in position coach CJ Spiller’s “doghouse.”

To read the full story on TigerNet.com.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Officials have identified the child who died on Lake Hartwell Sunday afternoon.
19-month-old dies at S.C. lake, coroner says
Columbia Water has experienced a six-inch water line break which could possibly result in...
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents
Face masks
Lexington One parents overwhelmingly in favor of temporary mask mandates, survey shows

Latest News

The Gamecocks travel to Athens, Georgia taking on the Bulldogs in a Saturday night SEC showdown.
Gamecocks handed first loss of season by Georgia Bulldogs
Coastal Carolina running back Reese White runs for a touchdown against Kansas during the second...
No. 16 Coastal Carolina outlasts Buffalo, 28-25
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, joins his team in singing the Clemson alma mater after...
Balanced Attack Leads Tigers Past Bulldogs, 49-3
“I’ve never been more proud of a football team than I have right there,” head coach Shane...
Gamecocks defeat ECU Pirates on game-winning field goal