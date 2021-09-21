Clemson RB entering transfer portal

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson senior running back Lyn-J Dixon is entering the transfer portal, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on his call-in show.

“He wants to get a head-start on what he wants to do,” Swinney said of Dixon moving on. “He’s going to focus on graduating. He graduates in December. Really proud of that. Wish him well.”

Dixon started the SC State game but Swinney had previously indicated Dixon was in position coach CJ Spiller’s “doghouse.”

