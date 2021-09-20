SkyView
SC deputies continue to search for missing 23-year-old with special needs, family says

By Taggart Houck
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Abbeville County deputies continue to search for a 23-year-old man last seen on Sept. 11.

The family of Adam Harvey said that Adam was last seen at the home of his grandmother Mt. Carmel Road around 3 p.m. that day, wearing a gray shirt with neon green writing, black jeans and gray or brown slip-on shoes.

He is described as a white man, 6′1″ tall and has red hair.

The sheriff says Harvey has special needs.

If you have seen him or have any information, you are asked to call the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-446-6000.

