SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school

Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was...
Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was weapons-related incident at the school with at least two victims.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a shooting at a high school.

Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School.

Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was weapons-related incident at the school with at least two victims.

She did not have details about the severity of their injuries.

Police say students are being evacuated to the tennis courts, where parents can meet them.

Video from the scene showed parents on sidewalks talking on cellphones.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona
Columbia Water has experienced a six-inch water line break which could possibly result in...
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents
The Gamecocks travel to Athens, Georgia taking on the Bulldogs in a Saturday night SEC showdown.
Gamecocks handed first loss of season by Georgia Bulldogs
Bobby James Murphy III, 27, and Burton William Chavis, 32, are charged with attempted murder,...
1 charged, another wanted in West Columbia shooting

Latest News

FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Officers are at the scene of a shooting in Houston on Monday. An officer died and another was...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU