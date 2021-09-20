SkyView
Man accused of physically assaulting children in Saluda County

Jesus Elizondo
Jesus Elizondo(Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who has been accused of physically assaulting children.

Jesus Elizondo has been charged with four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.

According to reports, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Abney Nursery Road after Elizondo was accused of physically assaulting 4 minor children in his home.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

