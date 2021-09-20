SkyView
Lexington District One releases mask survey results

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Lexington School District One have released the results of their mask survey.

On September 13 the district sent a one-question survey to parents, guardians and staff to give them an opportunity to voice their opinion about the use of masks in our schools. The survey closed on Sunday, September 19.

According to officials, 69.8% agreed that the Lexington District One Board of Trustees should consider temporarily requiring masks in times of high community spread (as designated by DHEC) in order to maximize face-to-face learning.

81% of staff completed the survey, with 69% agreeing the school board should consider a temporary mask requirement.

“For months, we have heard from a small and vocal group of parents and staff on both sides of the mask debate,” said Board of Trustees Chair Anne Marie Green. “We wanted to know how our entire community truly felt about masking. The results of this survey reveal that an overwhelming majority of our families and staff are in favor of our local school board being able to implement a temporary mask requirement to keep students and staff safe during periods of high community spread. During our September meeting, we will consider a resolution urging the General Assembly to repeal Proviso 1.108 to restore local control in this matter. If adopted, this will enable school boards to react quickly when our communities are experiencing high spread of the virus and equip us to better protect our students and staff.”

District officials say nearly 75% of parents and guardians in the district completed the survey.

Additional survey information will be shared at the school board meeting on Tuesday.

