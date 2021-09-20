FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain/storms Tuesday & Wednesday, then sunny & cooler by Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your umbrella. We’re tracking scattered rain and storms for your Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, much cooler weather pushes in by the end of the week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain in the Midlands (80%). An isolated storm or two could develop. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

· Heads up! Tuesday & Wednesday are Alert Days for periods of heavy rain and storms. Some localized flooding is possible.

· In fact, scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Tuesday (80% chance). Watch out for heavy downpours. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

· A cold front sweeps through the area Wednesday, giving way to more showers and storms (70% chance). Some strong storms are possible later in the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

· Much cooler weather arrives by Thursday and Friday. We’ll see sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible into the nighttime hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Heads up! Tuesday and Wednesday are Alert Days.

We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Midlands as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Behind the front, our weather will greatly improve and our temperatures will drop.

Tuesday is an Alert Day. We’ll see scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Our rain chances are up to 80%. Prepare for periods of heavy rain. Some localized flooding is possible. Some of the rain might decrease a bit at times during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

On Wednesday, a cold front will sweep through the area, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, and some storms could be strong by the evening. Rain chances are around 70%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. Wednesday is also the first day of fall!

It will start to feel like fall once the cold front is to our east by Thursday. In fact, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

More sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Peter, which is located northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The storm will continue tracking northwest and eventually to the north toward Bermuda.

Also, we’re watching Tropical Storm Rose located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to remain over the tropical Atlantic Ocean without any threats to land at this time.

Invest 98L is showing signs of tropical development. It will likely become a tropical depression or storm soon in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Sam and Teresa.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Isolated Storms (80%). Low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (80%). Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

