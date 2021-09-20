SkyView
Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser

FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Musk pledged $50 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in response to a public call for donations.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - SpaceX founder Elon Musk helped St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital reach its $200 million fundraising goal.

Musk pledged $50 million in response to a public call for donations following the successful splashdown of the SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman personally financed the Inspiration4 mission as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who now works for the hospital, joined him on the three-day space tourism mission.

The crew will continue fundraising for the children’s hospital by auctioning off some of the items they took into space, including signed collectibles.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

