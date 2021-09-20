Department of Corrections nurse charged with intent to distribute marijuana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A licensed practical nurse at Broad River Correctional Institution has been arrested for possession of drugs, according to the Department of Corrections.

Kristen Hair Hildebrand, 35, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

Officials say Hildebrand entered the institution with 195 grams of a green leafy substance stuffed into highlighter pens, along with rolling papers.

The green leafy substance was later identified as marijuana.

Hildebrand was fired following her arrest.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.