Department of Corrections nurse charged with intent to distribute marijuana

(WRDW)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A licensed practical nurse at Broad River Correctional Institution has been arrested for possession of drugs, according to the Department of Corrections.

Kristen Hair Hildebrand, 35, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

Officials say Hildebrand entered the institution with 195 grams of a green leafy substance stuffed into highlighter pens, along with rolling papers.

The green leafy substance was later identified as marijuana.

Hildebrand was fired following her arrest.

