Work to solve 1986 kidnapping case of Jessica Gutierrez continues

LEXINGTON, S.C. – FBI special agents and analysts, along with Lexington County deputies, are continuing to look into the 1986 disappearance of Jessica Gutierrez.

Investigators, along with SLED agents, have reviewed initial reports and re-interviewed more than 125 people in the search.

Gutierrez disappeared from her home when she was just four years old.

“Almost all of the individuals contacted and revisited this week have been cooperative and want to help,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The team will be in Columbia a few more days and the local FBI Field Office will continue to work with us and look into any new leads that might develop.”

Anyone with information about the Gutierrez case should call the Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-2457 or submit a tip through Crimestoppers .

“The community has been very supportive of our efforts this past week,” Koon said. “They’ve spoken with investigators and welcomed them into their homes. We’re fortunate to have so many people on our side as we strive to get justice for Jessie’s family.”

