Gamecocks handed first loss of season by Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS, G.A. (WIS) - The Gamecocks traveled to Athens, Georgia taking on the Bulldogs in a Saturday night SEC showdown.

The Bulldogs would strike first -- early in the first quarter on a 23-yard touchdown run by James Cook.

The Gamecocks responded immediately when quarterback Zeb Noland delivered a 61-yard-strike to receiver Josh Vann. The drive would end on a 37-yard Parker White field goal.

Georgia would not hesitate on their next drive, where quarterback JT Daniels completed a 43-yard-pass to Jermaine Burton another first-quarter touchdown.

After an interception by Gamecock defensive back Jaylan Foster and a great return, White would boot another field goal from 27-yards out.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs would march down the field on an 11 play, 90-yard drive that ended on a JT Daniels pass to Adonai Mitchell for 38-yards and a touchdown.

Right before the half -- Georgia would down the ball on South Carolina’s one-yard line on a punt. The following play -- they would sack Gamecock quarterback Luke Doty in the endzone for a safety.

To add to that lead, Georgia would drive down the field in the final seconds and Jack Podlesny nailed a 36-yard field goal.

At the half:

The half began with an interception by Doty and Georiga got the ball in great field position. Georiga would finish the job with a 5-yard rush by Zamir White. The Bulldogs would go up by four scores.

After another Gameock turnover, the Bulldogs would begin to pour it on with another touchdown run by James Cook. The Bulldogs would lead 40-6 midway through the third.

One more quarter:

Even though the game looked out of reach in the fourth, the Gamecocks wouldn’t give in as Doty would connect with Vann for a 36-yard touchdown -- the first touchdown scored against Georgia’s defense this season.

Even with that spark, it would not be enough as the Gamecocks would fall to the Bulldogs 40-13.

