SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gamecocks trail 26-6 at halftime

Both teams entered the game 2-0 on the season.
Both teams entered the game 2-0 on the season.(Associated Press)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, GA. (WIS) - South Carolina took to the road to face second-ranked Georgia in the opening contest in Southeastern Conference play for both teams.

Both teams entered the game 2-0 on the season.

JT Daniels started at quarterback for the Bulldogs. In the first quarter he hit the tight end on an out route for 21 yards. On the next play, Sherrod Greene goes down with an obvious major right leg injury. The entire bench comes to the cart as he’s loaded on.

Georgia opens the scoring marching easily down the field. After a third down completion, James Cook rushed up the middle untouched for a 23-yard touchdown. Georgia took the lead 7-0.

Parker White got the Gamecocks on the scoreboard with a 37-yard field goal to cap a seven-play drive to cut the score to Georgia 7 - Carolina 3.

With 3:57 left in the first quarter, Georgia scored a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton to go up 14-3.

Before the end of the half, Parker White would tack on 3 more points to bring the score to 14-6

In the second quarter, Georgia would add another touchdown to bring the score to 21-6 with a Adonai Mitchell touchdown.

In the waning minutes of the second quarter, the Gamecocks would give up a safety to give the Bulldogs a 23-6 lead.

Then Georgia would kick a 36 yard field goal to go up 26-3 before halftime.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The challenge encourages students to destroy the soap dispenser in school bathrooms, as well as...
TikTok challenge leads to vandalism at South Carolina Middle School, district says
Brittney Tarr, who has not been vaccinated, has been in the hospital for two weeks, and her...
North Charleston mother on life support, two kids also battling COVID
One killed in two-vehicle collision in Richland County
They allege their children have not been allowed to attend school in-person because "they...
Two R1 parents file lawsuit against district, Columbia and Richland Co. over masks
Pedestrian killed in collision with Sumter County deputy, Highway Patrol investigating

Latest News

Coastal Carolina running back Reese White runs for a touchdown against Kansas during the second...
No. 16 Coastal Carolina outlasts Buffalo, 28-25
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, joins his team in singing the Clemson alma mater after...
Balanced Attack Leads Tigers Past Bulldogs, 49-3
“I’ve never been more proud of a football team than I have right there,” head coach Shane...
Gamecocks defeat ECU Pirates on game-winning field goal
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during...
No. 3 Clemson Drops Defensive Battle to No. 5 Georgia