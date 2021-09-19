Gamecocks trail 26-6 at halftime

ATHENS, GA. (WIS) - South Carolina took to the road to face second-ranked Georgia in the opening contest in Southeastern Conference play for both teams.

Both teams entered the game 2-0 on the season.

JT Daniels started at quarterback for the Bulldogs. In the first quarter he hit the tight end on an out route for 21 yards. On the next play, Sherrod Greene goes down with an obvious major right leg injury. The entire bench comes to the cart as he’s loaded on.

Georgia opens the scoring marching easily down the field. After a third down completion, James Cook rushed up the middle untouched for a 23-yard touchdown. Georgia took the lead 7-0.

Parker White got the Gamecocks on the scoreboard with a 37-yard field goal to cap a seven-play drive to cut the score to Georgia 7 - Carolina 3.

With 3:57 left in the first quarter, Georgia scored a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton to go up 14-3.

Before the end of the half, Parker White would tack on 3 more points to bring the score to 14-6

In the second quarter, Georgia would add another touchdown to bring the score to 21-6 with a Adonai Mitchell touchdown.

In the waning minutes of the second quarter, the Gamecocks would give up a safety to give the Bulldogs a 23-6 lead.

Then Georgia would kick a 36 yard field goal to go up 26-3 before halftime.

