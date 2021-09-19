First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain & storms, then much cooler weather this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your umbrella. We’re tracking scattered rain and storms for your work week. Then, much cooler weather pushes in by the end of the week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today, we’ll see partly sunny skies in the Midlands. A few showers are possible, but we’re not expecting a washout (20-30% chance). High temperatures in the mid 80s.

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. It will be warm and muggy. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

· We’ll see a few scattered showers and storms Monday. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

· Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Tuesday (60% chance). Highs will be in the upper 70s.

· A cold front sweeps through the area Wednesday, giving way to more showers and storms (70% chance). Some heavy rain is possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

· Much cooler weather arrives by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Sunday, expect partly sunny skies in the Midlands. A few showers are possible, but we’re not expecting a washout at all. In fact, rain chances are between 20-30%. Most areas will likely be dry. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a shower early (20%). Again, most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

We’ll continue to see a steady flow of rich moisture moving over the Midlands, keeping us a bit unsettled with showers and storms in your forecast through the middle of the week. Then, our temperatures will drop.

We’re tracking a few showers and thunderstorms in the area Monday. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

For Tuesday, our rain chances are up to 60%. Prepare for a few scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

On Wednesday, a cold front will sweep through the area, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Rain chances are around 70%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. Wednesday is also the first day of fall!

It will start to feel like fall once the cold front is to our east by Thursday. In fact, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

More sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Peter, which is located east of the northern Leeward Islands. The storm will continue tracking northwest and eventually to the north toward Bermuda.

We’re also watching Tropical Depression Seventeen located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to become a tropical storm. The system is expected to remain over the tropical Atlantic Ocean without any threats to land at this time.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Rose, Sam and Teresa.

Tonight: Partly Sunny. A Few Showers (20-30%). Low temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Early (20%). Low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

