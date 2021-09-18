SkyView
No. 16 Coastal Carolina outlasts Buffalo, 28-25

Coastal Carolina running back Reese White runs for a touchdown against Kansas during the second...
Coastal Carolina running back Reese White runs for a touchdown against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Conway, S.C., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Coastal Carolina won 49-22.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WMBF) - A balanced attack on the ground lifted No. 16 Coastal Carolina to its first road victory of the season on Saturday.

The Chanticleers tallied more than 430 yards of total offense behind a career day on the ground from running back Shermari Jones in a 28-25 win over Buffalo.

Jones took 16 carries for 149 yards and an early fourth-quarter touchdown that put Coastal up by two scores.

The Chants drove down the field quickly later in the quarter, getting inside the Buffalo 10-yard line before quarterback Grayson McCall threw an interception that led to a touchdown drive by the Bulls to make it 28-25.

Coastal managed to run out the clock on the ensuing possession, propelling the Chanticleers to their third straight win.

After going to halftime tied at 14, the Chants held the Bulls to just three points in the third quarter while taking the lead early in the period on a touchdown catch by Isaiah Likely.

It was McCall’s third touchdown of the game, having also found Aaron Bedgood and Jaivon Heiligh on scores in the first half. The sophomore quarterback also finished the day with 232 yards through the air.

Saturday’s win also marked the program’s first-ever victory over a school from the Mid-American Conference.

The Chanticleers return home next Saturday for a matchup with UMass. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

