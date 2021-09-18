SkyView
Crews near demolition of housing complex where gas killed 2

The Columbia Housing Authority says scientists are conducting environmental tests on the land...
The Columbia Housing Authority says scientists are conducting environmental tests on the land around Allen Benedict Court.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Heavy equipment may soon begin tearing down an 80-year-old South Carolina public housing complex where two men died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a poorly maintained heater.

The Columbia Housing Authority says scientists are conducting environmental tests on the land around Allen Benedict Court.

If those tests are OK, crews could begin tearing down buildings this month.

The 400 residents of the housing project were never allowed back into their homes after the bodies of two men were discovered in their units and the neighborhood evacuated in January 2019.

Inspectors found unusually high gas levels in at least 65 of the complex’s 244 units and decided it would be better just to tear the buildings down.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

