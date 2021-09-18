1 charged, another wanted in West Columbia shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -Two men were accused of forcing a Lexington man out of a home on Platt Springs Road and shooting him, deputies said.

Bobby James Murphy III, 27, and Burton William Chavis, 32, are charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

Murphy, an Elgin resident, was arrested Saturday.

Deputies are still searching for Chavis.

“Based on witness statements and other information detectives have confirmed, Chavis and Murphy were armed with a gun when they forced a man out of a home early Tuesday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They tried to force him into a car before shooting him in the lower body.”

According to Koon, a shot from Chavis struck the victim.

“Both suspects left the home in a car and deputies were called to the scene a short time later,” Koon said.

With any information on Chavis’ location -- submit a tip to CrimeStoppers .

