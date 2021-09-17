Two R1 parents file lawsuit against district, Columbia and Richland Co. over masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mask mandates in Richland County are now facing a legal challenge.

Richland School District One parents Lizabeth Curlin and Kelli Powell filed a lawsuit on Sept. 15 challenging the City of Columbia’s mask mandate for schools, Richland County’s mask mandate for schools, and Richland School District One.

They allege their children have not been allowed to attend school in-person because “they refuse to enter the building wearing a mask.”

Curlin and Powell are asking a Richland County Court to find the entities have prevented their children from receiving a “minimally adequate education” and require them to permit their students in the classroom without masks.

Additionally, they ask the defendants be found in contempt of court for passing a mask ordinance.

The City of Columbia passed its existing mask ordinance for schools earlier in September, after its original mask ordinance was struck down by the State Supreme Court for violating state budget law.

A one-year rule in the existing state budget does not allow school districts to use state funds to enforce a mask mandate.

Columbia’s new ordinance is designed to work around the State Supreme Court’s ruling.

It requires “that facial coverings shall be required by all faculty, staff, and children over the age of five (5), and visitors, in all buildings at public and private schools or daycares.”

It outlines city fire marshals are solely responsible for the enforcement of the ordinance, and prohibits school staff from enforcing the measure.

Additionally, it prohibits school districts from creating or enforcing their own ordinance.

Richland County’s ordinance mirrors Columbia’s language and adds no school resource officer employed by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will enforce the measure either.

As a result of the ordinances, Richland School District One, Richland School District Two, and Richland County schools within Lexington-Richland School District Five are under mask mandates. However, the districts are prohibited from enforcing them.

Richland One has had an ongoing mask requirement for its schools.

WIS reached out to the district, and the City of Columbia for comment. A spokesperson for Richland County declined to comment on pending litigation.

WIS has also reached out to the attorney which filed the lawsuit on behalf of Curlin and Powell.

