TikTok challenge leads to vandalism at South Carolina Middle School, district says

Students involved face suspension, restitution, and possible criminal charges.
The challenge encourages students to destroy the soap dispenser in school bathrooms, as well as making animal noises toward each other — specifically barking.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORE, S.C. (WIS/WYFF) - Some students at an Upstate middle school are in trouble for taking part in a TikTok challenge.

The challenge encourages students to destroy the soap dispenser in school bathrooms, as well as making animal noises toward each other — specifically barking.

A spokeswoman for Spartanburg County School District Six said students at Dawkins Middle School participated in the challenge.

Cynthia Robinson said some soap dispensers were removed from the wall of a seventh grade bathroom and then thrown in the toilet.

Robinson said the students involved will face suspension, restitution and possible criminal charges.

The challenge is being imitated around the county.

Officials at a middle school in Kentucky say they are also noticing an uptick in TikTok trends. Read more here.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

