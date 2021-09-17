SkyView
Third suspect identified in northwest Charlotte shooting that killed 3-year-old boy

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call (704) 336-8228.
Kaleb Lawrence
Kaleb Lawrence(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are searching for a third suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy at a northwest Charlotte home.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 21-year-old Kaleb Lawrence is wanted for the murder of young Asiah Figueroa that happened just before midnight on Sept. 7.

Related: Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by drive-by shooters

Police say several people fired nearly 150 rounds into the child’s home while he was sleeping. His sister was also grazed by gunfire but is expected to be OK.

Authorities have previously charged two other men in connection with Figueroa’s death.

Jacob Lanier, 21, was charged with attempted murder, while 21-year-old Qua’tonio Stephens is charged with accessory. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to any more arrests.

Lanier is facing nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder charges. His bond was previously denied.

