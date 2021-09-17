SkyView
Sumter woman accused of exploiting a vulnerable adult

Alexandria Zhane Felder-Allen
Alexandria Zhane Felder-Allen(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman is accused of forging thousands of dollars worth of checks from a woman she was the caregiver for, officials say.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Zhane Felder-Allen, 22, was arrested on September 15 and is charged with forgery (value less than $10,000), financial transaction card fraud (value than $500 in a 6-month period), and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Warrants state Felder-Allen forged nine checks, in the amount of $6,110.16, belonging to the female victim while in Sumter County between August 11 and August 31.

Officials say Felder-Allen was the victim’s caregiver.

She was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on September 15. Her bond was set at $7,000.

