Sumter woman accused of exploiting a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman is accused of forging thousands of dollars worth of checks from a woman she was the caregiver for, officials say.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Zhane Felder-Allen, 22, was arrested on September 15 and is charged with forgery (value less than $10,000), financial transaction card fraud (value than $500 in a 6-month period), and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Warrants state Felder-Allen forged nine checks, in the amount of $6,110.16, belonging to the female victim while in Sumter County between August 11 and August 31.

Officials say Felder-Allen was the victim’s caregiver.

She was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on September 15. Her bond was set at $7,000.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.