Sumter County man charged with attempted murder

Michael Raymond Reynolds Jr.
Michael Raymond Reynolds Jr.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, deputies say.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Raymond Reynolds Jr., 48, of Rembert was arrested on September 9.

Warrants state that Reynolds Jr. struck a man twice with a 2002 Chevrolet truck — causing an injury to the victim’s ankle, before exiting the vehicle and attempting to stab the victim while in Sumter County on September 9.

Reynolds Jr. was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains. Bond was denied for both charges.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

