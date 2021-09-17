SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Solicitor: Man shot by trooper used stun gun in fatal fight

Tristan Vereen bit and Tased the trooper before being shot once in the chest during the...
Tristan Vereen bit and Tased the trooper before being shot once in the chest during the Saturday tussle, officials say.(FOX19 NOW)
By MICHELLE LIU
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor says the South Carolina man killed by a state trooper last week after running away from a traffic stop took control of the officer’s stun gun before the fatal shot.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Thursday Tristan Vereen bit and Tased the trooper before being shot once in the chest during the Saturday tussle.

Authorities have identified the trooper as W.B. Benton.

The Highway Patrol said Benton tried to pull Vereen over for an equipment violation on state Highway 905 near Loris.

Vereen’s family is seeking answers regarding his death. The solicitor said he is sharing information with the family to stay transparent throughout the investigation into whether the shooting was justified.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh was booked into the Hampton County Detention Center Thursday morning.
Judge sets Alex Murdaugh’s bond at $20,000, required to surrender passport
All lanes of I-26 westbound near Old Sandy Run are blocked, officials say.
Collision blocks all lanes of I-26 westbound in Lexington County
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh released on bond after insurance fraud, filing false police report arrest
Numerous pounds of drugs were seized by law enforcement during Operation I.C.E. Storm on...
Pounds of drugs, guns recovered in Sumter County during Operation I.C.E
Anthony Rainey and his son Christian Davila said their thoughts on COVID-19 have changed ever...
Father and son encourage vaccination after teen battles COVID-19 in hospital

Latest News

One killed in two-vehicle collision in Richland County
Alexandria Zhane Felder-Allen
Sumter woman accused of exploiting a vulnerable adult
Brittney Tarr, who has not been vaccinated, has been in the hospital for two weeks, and her...
North Charleston mother on life support, two kids also battling COVID
Kaleb Lawrence
Third suspect identified in northwest Charlotte shooting that killed 3-year-old boy