SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

September’s harvest moon shines this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The September full moon lights up the night sky at the end of the weekend.

Known as the harvest moon, the celestial offering will peak Monday evening at 7:55 p.m. EDT.

“The moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning,” according to NASA.

Native Americans gave the September full moon its moniker because it marked the time when corn was supposed to be harvested.

Other Native American names for it include:

  • autumn moon (Cree)
  • falling leaves moon (Ojibwe)
  • leaves turning moon (Anishinaabe)
  • moon of brown leaves (Lakota)
  • yellow leaf moon (Assiniboine)

This moon is also known for inspiring the early 1900s vaudeville song “Shine On, Harvest Moon.”

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh was booked into the Hampton County Detention Center Thursday morning.
Judge sets Alex Murdaugh’s bond at $20,000, required to surrender passport
All lanes of I-26 westbound near Old Sandy Run are blocked, officials say.
Collision blocks all lanes of I-26 westbound in Lexington County
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh released on bond after insurance fraud, filing false police report arrest
Numerous pounds of drugs were seized by law enforcement during Operation I.C.E. Storm on...
Pounds of drugs, guns recovered in Sumter County during Operation I.C.E
Anthony Rainey and his son Christian Davila said their thoughts on COVID-19 have changed ever...
Father and son encourage vaccination after teen battles COVID-19 in hospital

Latest News

In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Judge: Prosecutors can’t show Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys
Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said there's plenty of supply for...
Plenty of supply for COVID-19 vaccine boosters, White House official says
A missing 6-year-old in Texas has been found safely.
Amber Alert in Texas canceled; 6-year-old found safe
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town