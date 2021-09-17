SkyView
SC: Unemployment claim rate drops to 4.2% in August

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Thursday morning the total number of people who filed initial unemployment claims dropped again last week for the third week in a row.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released their new unemployment estimates for August.

SCDEW says the seasonally adjusted, monthly survey of households estimated that 2,302,743 South Carolinians are working. the number of South Carolinians working increased to 2,302,743.

Officials say that is an increase of 3,394 people over the July estimate, an increase of 30,729 people over the August 2020 estimate.

Estimate unemployment claims have decreased by 1,927 people since the July estimate, and officials say they have decreased by 29,022 since August 2020.

Officials say they estimate 101,527 people are claiming unemployment.

“It is another month of good news for South Carolina. The unemployment rate dropped for the eighth consecutive month – to 4.2%,” S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “The number of jobs rose to 2,302,743, which continues to exceed the record-setting number of jobs we had in months prior to the pandemic. South Carolina’s strong growth is something to celebrate.”

The state says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.2% in August from 4.3% in July. Nationally, SCDEW’s release said the unemployment rate decreased to 5.2% in August from 5.4% in July.

Officials say the state’s estimated labor force increased by 1,467 people this month to 2,404,270.

